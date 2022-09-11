Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,325 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 2.3% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.73% of Shopify worth $619,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 252.5% in the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $251,000. TenCore Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 419.8% in the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 31,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.4% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE SHOP opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

