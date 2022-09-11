Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $59.86 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,188. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.