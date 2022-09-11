SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

