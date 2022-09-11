Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SONY. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Sony Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

