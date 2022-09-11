S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Decreased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 5.1% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $393,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,604,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.42. 1,276,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

