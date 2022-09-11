SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $216,903.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $216,903.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.23 or 0.99936668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036659 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,204,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official website is www.sparkpoint.io.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store.SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.