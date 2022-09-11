SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HRS Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,965.5% in the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $159.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

