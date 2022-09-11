SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,941. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

