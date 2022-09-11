S&T Bank PA Acquires New Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. S&T Bank PA owned 0.14% of Consensus Cloud Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

CCSI traded up 0.73 on Friday, hitting 48.33. 82,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is 52.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. The company had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. Research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

