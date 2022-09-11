S&T Bank PA Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

S&T Bank PA grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.9 %

OKE traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 1,353,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,296. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.