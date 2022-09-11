S&T Bank PA Cuts Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.95% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 995.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 244,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 222,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 56.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 1,821,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,543. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

