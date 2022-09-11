S&T Bank PA Has $2.72 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 2,538,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,894. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

