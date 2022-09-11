S&T Bank PA Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

S&T Bank PA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 723,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after buying an additional 142,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,339. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

