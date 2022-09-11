S&T Bank PA Lowers Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

S&T Bank PA cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics makes up 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 458,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,754. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at $627,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at $627,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 400,108 shares of company stock worth $10,516,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

