S&T Bank PA Sells 15,531 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

S&T Bank PA reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.29% of Axos Financial worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 456,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. 215,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,201. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

