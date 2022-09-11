S&T Bank PA Takes $216,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.85. 1,146,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.