StaFi (FIS) Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $22.35 million and $2.28 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00072598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033430 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

