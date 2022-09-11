Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $88.69. 7,096,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.