StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of NBLX opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $15.73.
