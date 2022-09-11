StockNews.com Downgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.