StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Apollo Investment to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Investment to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Apollo Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,483,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 500,339 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,206 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

