StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix Price Performance

Mega Matrix has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mega Matrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Mega Matrix

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

