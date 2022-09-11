Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Reaches $230.29 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Storj has a market cap of $230.29 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002582 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

