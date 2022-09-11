Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Straumann has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

