Stronghold Token (SHX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.00 Million

Stronghold Token (SHX) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Stronghold Token has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stronghold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $223,816.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stronghold Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Stronghold Token Profile

Stronghold Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2019. Stronghold Token’s total supply is 99,756,866,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,905,044 coins. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stronghold Token is https://reddit.com/r/strongholdxchg. The official website for Stronghold Token is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stronghold is building a new financial ecosystem where institutions and businesses can seamlessly manage and trade their assets. It is built on open-source distributed ledger technology and connects the world with buying and selling assets in less than a minute.Note:SHX is currently issued on both Stellar and Ethereum (ERC20).Stellar: GDSTRSHXHGJ7ZIVRBXEYE5Q74XUVCUSEKEBR7UCHEUUEK72N7I7KJ6JHEthereum (ERC20): 0xee7527841a932d2912224e20a405e1a1ff747084Stellar is the ledger of record, with SHX held in Stellar escrow accounts representing non-Stellar issuances of SHX.”

