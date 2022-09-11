SunContract (SNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.96 Million

SunContract (SNC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, SunContract has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $257,072.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org.

Buying and Selling SunContract

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system.”

