SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $820,550.36 and approximately $1,267.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00774719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,714,686 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.