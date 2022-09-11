SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $820,550.36 and approximately $1,267.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00774719 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014502 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019807 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,714,686 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
