sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.73 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004665 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $77.73 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 77,127,071 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

