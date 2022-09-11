Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $244.40 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036079 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.74 or 1.00082047 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036722 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
SXP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is www.swipe.io.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.