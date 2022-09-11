Swiss RE Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,328,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,177,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 26.2% of Swiss RE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Swiss RE Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.