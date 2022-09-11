Swop (SWOP) Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Swop (SWOP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Swop has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $13,498.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003981 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swop Profile

Swop (CRYPTO:SWOP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,598,527 coins and its circulating supply is 2,507,095 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi. Swop’s official website is swop.fi.

Buying and Selling Swop

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

