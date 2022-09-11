Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.75.
Synaptics Stock Performance
SYNA opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.