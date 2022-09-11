Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

