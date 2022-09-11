SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $784.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,949,053 coins and its circulating supply is 115,991,230 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

