Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stake Boosted by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 1.09% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,432,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after buying an additional 95,068 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,592,000 after buying an additional 976,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after buying an additional 235,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,186 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 761,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,399. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.