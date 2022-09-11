Synthetify Price Reaches $0.15 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Synthetify has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a market cap of $824,646.99 and $90,793.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Synthetify (CRYPTO:SNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

