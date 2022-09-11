TaaS (TAAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.82 Million

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076132 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

TaaS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.