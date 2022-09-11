Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.38% of Talon 1 Acquisition worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Talon 1 Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

