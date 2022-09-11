TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $14,242,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 295,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 116,501 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TASK opened at $18.99 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.