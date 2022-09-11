TD Securities Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$81.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCI.B. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.14.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$53.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Rogers Communications Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

