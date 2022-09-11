Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$51.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Trading Up 3.2 %

Teck Resources stock opened at C$44.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$29.21 and a 52-week high of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88.

Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

