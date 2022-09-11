TenCore Partners LP Has $21.08 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TenCore Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 419.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 3.5% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 222.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.