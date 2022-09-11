Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stake Lowered by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478,996 shares during the period. Terminix Global comprises approximately 5.1% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.05% of Terminix Global worth $168,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,886,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Terminix Global by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,718,000 after purchasing an additional 805,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 31.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,178,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,031,000 after purchasing an additional 760,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 94.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

