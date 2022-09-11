Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,023,000 after buying an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,593,000 after acquiring an additional 88,596 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

