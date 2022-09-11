The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $978,024.67 and approximately $540,795.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Crypto Prophecies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies (CRYPTO:TCP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,692,090 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets. The official website for The Crypto Prophecies is www.thecryptoprophecies.com.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.