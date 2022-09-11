The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.22.

DSGX stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

