The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €66.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOSS opened at €53.82 ($54.92) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.61 and a 200-day moving average of €52.35.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

