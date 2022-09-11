The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of a2 Milk from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

a2 Milk Price Performance

a2 Milk stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

