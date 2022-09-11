The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Square Enix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SQNXF stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $577.97 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 15.91%. Analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

