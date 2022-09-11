The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $93.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRGP. Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.