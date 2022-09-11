The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,354,649 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 0.7% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Williams Companies worth $278,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after buying an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,274,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,263. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

